Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday chaired a marathon session of video link meeting at his office to take stock of ongoing development schemes in South Punjab including the DG Khan Development package and the law and order situation there.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed the satisfaction that the development process was going on speedily. He said the incumbent government had launched numerous public welfare projects worth billions of rupees and the third-party monitoring of every development scheme will be also held while making no compromise on high quality standards. Buzdar stated that an enquiry will be held on public complaints to punish the responsible officers. “The government is the custodian of national resources and those involved in any embezzlement will not be forgiven”, he warned.

The CM directed that timely utilization of funds be ensured for public welfare schemes as an inordinate delay is not acceptable.

He further directed the officers to go into the field to ensure transparency adding that the mantra of lip-service will not work as they will have to perform. The CM complaint cell will hold an inquiry against those involved in corruption in development projects, he said.

The CM asked the officers to speed up the development work. The development projects should be completed in time by doing work in double shifts wherever needed, he said and warned that action will be initiated on complaints about the use of agri machinery. He further directed that the prospect of a women university in DG Khan should be reviewed and recommendations be forwarded. He also issued instructions for improvement of the sewerage system in major cities of south Punjab.

The CM disclosed that more almonries will be established in South Punjab. He directed early completion of the Koh-e-Suleman Development Authority Board adding that the authority should submit a comprehensive plan about the development of the area. “South Punjab will be developed as a role model as a new era of development has started in the province”, he emphasised. Usman Buzdar asked the officers to work hard for the protection of life and property of the people by initiating indiscriminate action against the criminals.

ACSs of Home) and higher education department, secretaries of housing, P&D, finance, Local Government, primary and secondary health, irrigation, livestock, C&W, agriculture, sports & youth affairs departments and DG PHA attended the meeting at CM Office while Commissioner, DC, RPO and DPO DG Khan and secretary P&D (south Punjab) participated from Commissioner’s Office DG Khan. Additional IG (South Punjab) joined the meeting from Commissioner’s Office Multan while ACS (South Punjab) took part in the meeting from Commissioner’s Office Bahawalpur. Administrative secretaries attended the meeting from Darbar Hall of the Civil Secretariat through video link.