Share:

LAHORE - Gunmen shot dead two shopkeepers in the Mughalpura police precincts on Wednesday. The deceased persons identified by police as Ilyas, 55, and Iftikhar, 52, were sitting inside their shop located in Gunj Bazaar area when Fayyaz along with his accomplices opened fire on them. As a result, both the shopkeepers died on the spot. The killers fled instantly while the police were investigating the double murder incident after registering a case. The bodies were sent to the morgue for autopsy.

Punjab Police Inspector General Inam Ghani took notice of the killings in Mughalpura area and sought a report from Capital City Police Officer. The IGP said that culprits should be arrested at the earliest and stern action be taken against them.