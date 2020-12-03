Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had already started farewell meetings. PPP leader Nafisa Shah said PM Khan was visiting Gilgit-Baltistan and other areas to say goodbye as his rule was about to end. “The PM is already holding farewell meetings. He is about to go,” she claimed in a statement. She said that the people had given their verdict by gathering in opposition rallies in such a large number despite ‘tyranny’ of the government. Nafisa Shah said the PPP will save Pakistan from the government of Imran Khan. Meanwhile, PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bokhari said the government had failed to handle the coronavirus issue.