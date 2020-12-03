Share:

ISLAMABAD- The Indian spy agency RAW has launched a web radio to spear its government’s propaganda campaign against Pakistan.

The web radio present interviews of mostly estrange sub-nationalists to defame Pakistan especially Armed Forces and intelligence agencies. The word “Pakistan” is encrypted in such programmes to ostensibly attract followers of Pakistan. Sub-nationalists are the only guests invited at such platforms to spew venom against the state of Pakistan.

People selected to host such programs are the one, already known for their anti-Pakistan social media campaigns and are believed to be working for RAW. RSS goons have reinvigorated the efforts to defame Armed Forces/intelligence agencies and are making attempts to reach out to estrange elements / sub-nationalists through such channels.