The Indian fascist government is bent upon wreaking havoc in Pakistan, and it seems that it does not understand the language of love, mutual respect and cooperation for the sake of the prosperity of the people of South Asia. Since coming to power, the Modi-led government in India has not spared any opportunity to hit Pakistan hard, and at the same time, it has tried its best to destabilize Pakistan in particular and the region in general for its nefarious gains.

India has caused terror in Pakistan; almost all terrorists’ activities can directly be linked to it. It has spooks inside Pakistan who have been working with so-called Pakistani handlers and facilitators for fanning the flames of terrorism and religious extremism in the country.

Retrospectively, Pakistan has exposed Indian involvement in terrorists’ activities in Pakistan. It is also a known fact that India supports and sponsors the terrorist groups and banned religious outfits through its embassies located in neighbouring countries of Pakistan. However, unfortunately, this narrative has not yet received the traction of international level.

In the recent press conference, presenting a dossier, FM Qureshi and DG ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar unmasked the true face of India by giving details that comprised of an audio conversation between people identified as Indian intelligence agents. This categorically displays the level of Indian animosity against Pakistan.

Though Pakistan has always held an olive branch to India, the latter has unluckily considered our commitment to peace as a weakness. The world community needs to step up and play its due part regarding actionable evidence provided by Pakistan about India encouraging terrorism in the region, lest the things spiral out of the control as there is flare-up going on across the line of control.

RIAZ AHMAD SOOMRO,

Shikarpur.