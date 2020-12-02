Share:

ISLAMABAD-A favorite healthy snack, almonds are a staple on grocery store shelves worldwide. More than 80% of these almonds are grown in California. As permanent crops, almond trees have unique needs and challenges for farmers. Sat DarshanKhalsa, a member of the Soil Science Society of America, studies how almond trees use the key nutrient nitrogen.

He recently presented his research at the virtual 2020 ASA-CSSA-SSSA Annual Meeting. How does farming almonds, considered a deciduous permanent crop, differ from a traditional crop?

“These crops are an intersection between agricultural and forest ecosystems,” Khalsa explains. “Similar to annual cropping systems, deciduous permanent crops like almonds are intensively farmed.

They receive high inputs of fertilizer and water with high nutrient outputs.” At the same time, crops like almonds are managed under no-till conditions where soil is minimally disturbed. Tilling or digging of any kind would disturb the trees’ roots.

In addition, almond trees shed leaves, grow woody tissue, and undergo other processes similar to trees in a real forest. These all have effects on carbon, nitrogen, and other nutrient cycles.