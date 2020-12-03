Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Wednesday underlined that Pakistan and China are strategic partners and both countries supported each other on the issues of their core interest.

He said this in meeting with the China’s newly appointed Ambassador Nong Rong who called on the Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar , said a Press release issued by Ministry of Economic Affairs here.

The Minister for Economic Affairs congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to Pakistan and hoped that Pakistan-China ties will further deepen and strengthen based on his experience and professionalism. During the meeting, Pakistan-China economic relations, cooperation in fighting COVID-19, CPEC, and matters of mutual economic interests were discussed. The Minister for Economic Affairs appreciated the assistance extended by Government of China to fight the pandemic. It was discussed that the strategic partnership should set the basis for strong economic partnership.

The Chine Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is transformational initiative in this regard. The Minister stated that the agriculture is one of the key sectors for the Pakistan’s economy and emphasized that Pakistan and China should deepen and expand co-operation in the agriculture sector under CPEC umbrella to enhance productivity and value addition.

The Minister hoped that the 10th JCC will be successful and that the implementation of important Socio-economic, Energy, transport, infrastructure projects and special economic zone development will be expedited.

The Ambassador Nong appreciated the Minister’s support and expressed that Pakistan-China relations would grow further under the leadership of the two countries.

He conveyed Government of China’s full support to CPEC and resolved that Pakistan and China should further deepen and cooperation at the bilateral and multilateral institutions