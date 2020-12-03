Share:

Peshawar - A meeting of Provincial Task Force on the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) held here on Wednesday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair to review the overall security situation, progress made so far on development projects and matters related to governance and administrations in North Waziristan district.

The meeting also reviewed progress made so far on the decisions taken in the previous meetings of the Task Force regarding South Wazirstan, Bajaur and Kurram districts. Besides provincial cabinet members Shahram Tarakai, Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Akbar Ayub, Iqbal Wazir and Kamran Bangash, the meeting was attended by Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi, administrative secretaries and other civil and military high ups.

The forum expressed satisfaction over the overall progress made so far in North Waziristan and lauded the role of district administration and police department in this regard. The forum directed the authorities concerned that such kind of progress be ensured in the rest of the merged districts as well.

The Chief Minister, stressing upon the need for rapid progress on the construction of public offices buildings and other government infrastructures in the merged areas, directed that red letters be issued to the departments who had not yet submitted their demands regarding land acquisitions for their infrastructures.

Mahmood Khan also directed the high ups of health department to have special focus on provision of medical equipments in the hospitals of the merged districts. He further directed the health and education department to complete rationalisation process of schools and hospital buildings in the merged areas. He asked the authorities of tourism department for the establishment of three Integrated Tourism Zones (ITZs) in the tribal districts to promote tourism activities there.

In order to strengthen the police department in NMDs, Mahmood Khan directed the quarter concerned to provide all required financial resources on priority basis for the training of police personnel and procurement of weapons and vehicles.

Briefing about the overall development strategy for North Waziristan and progress made so far, the forum was informed that various development projects worth Rs84 billion had been planned for North Waziristan adding that under the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP), projects of Rs26 billion were approved for the district whereas development projects costing Rs28 billion were the part of Annual Development Programme (ADP) for tribal district North Waziristan.

The meeting was informed that the police department was fully functional in North Waziristan adding that a total of 255 FIRs had been registered in North Waziristan during the current year as compared to only 77 FIRs during the previous year.

It was further informed that training of 900 police personnel had been completed while training process of additional 1000 police personnel would soon be started. Similarly, nine police stations had been established in the district.

The forum was told that Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) had been established in North Waziristan. In order to provide livelihood opportunities to the people of North Waziristan, a project had been prepared through which round about 7000 employment opportunities would be created for locals. The meeting was informed that during last three months, 52 non-functional schools of North Waziristan had been made functional.

The forum decided immediate deployment of assistant directors of mines & minerals and food departments as well as posting of required assistant commissioners in the districts. Briefing about the implementation status on the decisions taken during the previous meetings, it was informed that a follow up mechanism had been prepared to constantly review the progress on development activities in merged areas.

A bill regarding acquisition of land for public buildings in merged areas was also approved. All the DCs were directed on the occasion to prepare detailed plan for acquisition of lands required for provincial departments.

The forum also decided to prepare economic development plan for merged areas directing that short term, midterm and long term economic activities be prepared for the purpose.

The meeting was informed that a summary regarding establishment of a new sub division in district Bajur would be presented in the upcoming meeting of the provincial cabinet for approval. It was revealed in the meeting that a project regarding establishment of police lines in all merged districts was the part of ADP whereas PC-1 was also being prepared for the beautification of all major markets of merged districts.