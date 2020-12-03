Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Lahore rally scheduled for December 13 will be a referendum against this ‘puppet’ government, claimed PDM leaders while talking to newsmen after a meeting of 11-party alliance at PML-N’s Model Town Secretariat on Wednesday.

The PML-N that is the host of Lahore’s show had detailed deliberations regarding public meeting scheduled at Minar-e-Pakistan along with allies including the PPP and the JUI-F. Ahsan Iqbal, Kh Saad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Maryam Aurangzeb, Azma Bukhari, Chaudhry Manzoor and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri attended the consultative meeting.

Briefing the media after the meeting, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah said that the PDM Jalsa (gathering) will be held in Lahore at any cost on December 13. “The people from whole country will come out that day and it will be decided how Pakistan will be taken forward,” he said. He was of the view that the future of Pakistan was associated with democracy and transparent elections. He further added that Lahore Jalsa of PDM will be huge enough that will be quoted as a precedent in the future. All the PDM parties will participate in the rally with full zeal, he added. According to Rana Sana, those who were backing this government will have to admit the public opinion.

The PDM leaders expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made so far for the rally. The next meeting of PDM will be hosted by PPP on December 7 to review the arrangements for Lahore’s rally.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri said that the united opposition was unanimous over a point from the day one that it was not an elected government but a ‘selected’ one.

“The incompetency of the government is exposed now as millions of people lost their jobs since the PTI was brought into power,” said the JUI-F leader. He was of the view that the government was heading towards clash with the opposition as evident from the Multan Jalsa where political workers faced brutality of the police. He further added that such brutal attitude was not seen even during the dictatorship. “We’ll record our protest according to the constitution,” he added.

Chaudhry Manzoor said that all parties of PDM were preparing for Lahore gathering with full strength. Criticising the government, PPP leader said that it was anti-people government where farmers were beaten in day light and a Professor Ammar Ali Jan was also arrested. The protest of PDM was just because of the issues being faced by the public as more than 4,000 employees of Pakistan Steel Mill were fired just recently, said Ch Manzoor.

The district administration of Lahore hasn’t granted permission to PDM to hold gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan. The application of PML-N was turned down by the DC Lahore citing the reason that the site of the scheduled rally was a national heritage and therefore it could not be allowed to hold such activities there.

Meanwhile, a petition was also filed in the Lahore High Court on Wednesday demanding ban on holding PDM rally in Lahore. Filed by advocate Nadeem Sarwar, the petitioner said that the LHC should impose ban on PDM Lahore rally because health emergency was in place and the COVID-19 was at its peak.