Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Sindh Bilal Ghafar, while congratulating the new Gilgit-Blatistan (GB) cabinet, said that the journey to the development of GB had started. He said that the people of GB showed their trust in the players of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan. The lawmaker said that the players of the Captain would play their role in removing deprivation of the GB people. Bilal said that the PM was aware of the problems of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). He said that the PTI would fulfill all its promises made with the people of GB.

Rangers arrests two of burglars gang

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh along with police arrested two members of a gang and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession. Accused Shahrukh and Waqar Ahmed were arrested with the help of CCTV footages in which they could be clearly identified looting citizens on gun point, said a news released on Wednesday. Accused Waqar was a drug addict. Raids were being conducted to apprehend other accomplices of arrested accused.

Both arrested have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.