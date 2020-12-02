Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Lahore Biennale Foundation (LBF) in partnership with Parks and Horticulture Authority revealed a list of artists and 7 new commissions of artists who are from the City or have strong connections to Lahore for an upcoming billboard project, running from 24th November 2020 to 7th December 2020.

Curated by Qudsia Rahim, Executive Director of the Lahore Biennale Foundation, Zinda -dil-a’an-e-Lahore - Billboard Project. 16 practitioners are invited to participate whose practices we believe to have strong social relevance and are rightly suited to lead this project and to bring the message of hope and to pay homage to the City and its Citizens - a reminder of the humanity that holds it together.The participating artists are Shah Abdullah, Hamra Abbas, Ajaz Anwar, Naazish Ata Ullah, Faiza Butt, Ruby Chishti, Salima Hashmi, Ayesha Jatoi, Ali Kazim, Asif Khan, Atif Khan, Saba Khan, Waqas Khan, Imran Qureshi, WardhaShabbir and Masooma Syed. With a focus on the city and its residents, the project is a response to the prevailing Covid-19 situation. The locations for the project include both areas with a rich history like Bhatti gate and GarhiShahu and relatively contemporary urban spaces like Gulberg, DHA, Jail Road, Kot Lakh Pat, Faisal Town, Wapda Town, Karim Block Allama Iqbal Town and Johar Town. The names of the artists and locations are as follows; Salima Hashmi - Hussain Chowk, Ali Kazim - Mini Market, Faiza Butt - Khayaban e Jinnah, Ayesha Jatoi - above Nairang Art Gallery, Jail Road, Waqas Khan - Main Boulevard Gulberg , City Mall and many more.