KARACHI - Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA- Sindh Raja Azhar has called upon the Managing Director (MD) of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to look into the matter of low gas pressure in the areas of PS-97 on Wednesday. In a letter written in the name of SSGC MD, he had complained that the issue of low gas pressure in Korangi and Qayumabad areas of the city had grown up. He said that the low gas pressure in the areas had become a daily routine. The legislator urged the MD to resolve the matter forthwith.