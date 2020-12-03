Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Brother shot and injured his sister before hearing commencement outside local court room since the victim had refused to hold reconciliatory agreement with the rapist.

Police said the appellant named Sadia Tahir, resident of Chak 546/TDA had got registered a rape case against an accused who was already imprisoned in Muzaffargarh jail.

Fahim, brother of Sadia persistently pressed on his sister to hold reconciliation with the accused, but she refused to obey the advice. It enraged Fahim and he shot three fire on the sister from his pistol outside the court room in a fit of fury, resulting her severely wounded.

She was shifted to THQ hospital, from where she was referred to Nishtar hospital Multan under critical condition. Kot Addu police registered a case against the accused and started searching him as the accused was still at large.