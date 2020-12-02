Share:

LAHORE-Master Paints, Barry’s and Newage registered victories in the Maj Gen Saeed uz Zaman Memorial Polo Cup 2020 matches played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground on Wednesday.

Excellent eight-goal haul of Marcos Panelo steered Master Paints to a convincing 11-7 triumph in the first match of the day. Both the teams fought well against each other till the third chukker, but Master Paints made the difference in the fourth and last one to win the encounter in great style. Besides the heroics of Marcos Panelo, Raja Jalal Arslan, Bilal Haye and Farooq Amin Sufi also made their contributions with one goal each. From the losing side, Guy Gibrat fired in four goals while Mustafa Aziz, Shah Shamyl Alam and Abdul Rehman Monnoo struck one each.

The second match of the day proved to be thriller, where after a tough fight, Barry’s beat Remounts 6-5 and also made their way to the semifinals. Hamza Mawaz Khan and Ernesto Oscar Trotz were stars of the day for Barry’s as both thrashed three goals each. From the losing side, Kian Hall hammered a hat-trick while Jamie Le Hardy banged in a brace, but their efforts couldn’t bear fruit.

In the third and last match of the day, Newage Cables recorded a 7½-6 victory against Platinum Homes. Edward Banner Eve played the main role in his team’s triumph with five-goal haul while Syed Aun Rizvi and Alman Jalil Azam converted one goal each for their team, which had a half goal handicap advantage. From the losing side, Amirreza Behboudi though cracked a quartet and Agha Musa and Ahmed Bilal Riaz hit one goal apiece yet their efforts were futile.

Today (Thursday), three matches of two chukkers will be played among three teams - Remounts, Imperial Hydroponics and AOS - under American system at 1:00 pm at Pakistan Park Cavalry Ground while at the Fortress Stadium, Pricemeter.pk/BN Polo, Platinum Homes and Armoured Corps Risala will be in action against each other under American system at 3:00 pm.