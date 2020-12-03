Share:

LAHORE - MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana called upon Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi at his residence here on Wednesday and inquired after the health of former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain. She also exchanged views about prevailing national and political situation in the country. Ch Parvez Elahi said that all will have to work together for the welfare and well-being of the people. He said genuine demands of the farmers should be accepted to make them prosper. He said the traders and farmers were playing an important role in improving the economy. Ghulam Bibi Bharwana said that the Punjab Assembly was working smoothly under the chairmanship of Ch Parvez Elahi. “The legislation which you have done has not been done in other assemblies”, she said. Ghulam BB also lauded the performance of Ch Parvez Elahi as the chief minister during 2002 to 2007.