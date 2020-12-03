Share:

ISLAMABAD - Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P) will raise concerns with PTI’s senior members about the slow pace of parliamentary committee to resolve matters related to the population census. Prime Minister Imran Khan, in order to resolve the reservations related to the population census, had formed a parliamentary committee a couple of months before. Both the allied partners [MQM-P and GDA] had raised their reservations over the preliminary results of population census. They also opposed the move to announce the formal result in Council of Common Interests (CCI). Sources said that the government side would not announce the result before satisfying its important coalition partner from Sindh. The ruling party would not afford loosing another coalition partner [MQM-P] after the setback of Balochistan National Party (BNP-Mengal). As, the erstwhile coalition partner BNP-Mengal have formally joined Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) after distancing from PTI’s government. The parliamentary committee chaired by Minister Ali Zaidi, after passing more than three months of its formation, could not fully reach any conclusion as yet. The senior members from PTI will try to express their reservations before Prime Minister Imran Khan, before the upcoming session of the National Assembly.