Share:

ISLAMABAD-The only thing more unfortunate than having a favorite television show canceled is first being led to believe that it was going to be renewed. Such was the case for Netflix’s Queen Sono, the streaming platform’s first ever African Original series. As seen in TV Line, the streaming giant has reversed its decision to produce a second season of the spy series, preferring to cancel the show altogether. ‘We’ve made the difficult decision not to move forward with season 2 of Queen Sono,’ Netflix said in a statement. ‘A huge thank you to our fans across the world for the love shared for our first African Original series.

‘Netflix is also grateful to the… cast and crew for their stellar efforts in creating this show for our members around the world,’ the statement continued. ‘We’ll continue to work closely with South Africa’s creative industry to keep producing more compelling “Made-in-South Africa” stories.’ The show, which spanned six episodes at approximately 45 minutes apiece, starred Quantico actress Pearl Thusi in the title role.