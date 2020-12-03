Share:

LAHORE - Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday said that no request had been made by the opposition parties for their rally in Lahore so far.

“The PDM is not getting a convener for the rally in Lahore. The government will decide whether to allow a rally or not after receiving a request from the opposition alliance”, she said while replying to a question during a press conference here.

She said that PTI was a democratic party with politically trained politicians. “We have the capacity to tolerate and digest statements of opposition”, she said, adding that a cabal of cronies wanted to spread chaos and anarchy under the garb of sending home the elected Prime Minister and the Chief Minister. She said that the government will not go anywhere and complete its constitutional tenure under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. “The public is supporting the government and not with the opposition. The opposition should wait for elections rather than resorting to protests” she maintained. Firdous Ashiq believed that the opposition was trying to provoke the government. “The real aim of the opposition was to create chaos and violence. The opposition wanted an incident like the Model Town tragedy in Multan. The government was aware of the nefarious designs and intentions of PDM and hence directed the police to get out of their way and stay away from any kind of clash”, she averred. She said the government felt no danger from PDM but it will let the opposition pressurize it. “We will continue to move forward on our mission to serve the public.” While criticizing Rana Sanaullah, she said that the government was not afraid of punches and sticks. She said that the protection of life and property of the people is the responsibility of the government and it didn’t want to use force against the innocent people who were forced by opposition to take part in the rally.

She said that PDM slipped away from Qasim Bagh Stadium Multan in the dead of night to hide lack of public interest. It brought out a rally for facing saving as the people of Multan didn’t come out and rejected their narrative.

She said that 500 people broke locks of the stadium and occupied it but when they realized that it was difficult for them to fill the stadium then they picked up their belongings and went to Ghanta Ghar Chowk.