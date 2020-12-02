Share:

Oslo- Norway said Wednesday it would relax its coronavirus restrictions slightly over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, raising the number of guests allowed to be invited to parties to 10. Currently, a household is allowed to invite a maximum of five guests into their home as long as people stay one metre apart from each other. That rule will remain in place until 2021 but during the holidays, people will be allowed to make exceptions on two occasions per household, inviting up to 10 guests, the government said. It emphasised the importance of social distancing. “You’ll have to improvise and maybe extend the table a bit this year,” Prime Minister Erna Solberg told reporters. Neither domestic nor foreign travel is advised, and most of those who do go abroad must quarantine on their return to Norway.