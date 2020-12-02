Share:

ISLAMABAD-Nuréh’s aim is to achieve everything iconic, everlasting and traditional in a diverse set of fabrics and yet in one ensemble. Clothing that consists of our eastern culture fused with a modern twist to make it relatable to a larger set of audience globally. The brand aims at adding beauty and individuality through its apparel both in Unstitch & Ready-to-Wear category that represents all of us differently and yet with unique similarity.

Now the brand is launching its winter collection 2020 on 3rd December online. Three-piece embroidered exquisite designs with embroidered pashmina shawls are available in the collection.