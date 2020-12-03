Share:

Karachi - Sindh Minister for Education and Labor Saeed Ghani has said that we strongly condemn the federal government for making workers unemployed. He assured all the steel mills workers who were laid off that the Sindh government stood shoulder to shoulder with them. He expressed these views during a meeting with the supreme council leaders of the fired employees at his camp office on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by officials of the supreme council of dismissed employees. On this occasion, the provincial minister said that he was deeply grateful to all the workers for ending the sit-in on the railway track last night at the request of the Sindh government. “We stand with the workers of the steel mills and will convey their demands to the federal government,” Ghani said. He said that if the federal government did not accept their demands, then protest was their right. Saeed Ghani said that PPP’s manifesto was to provide employment and not to snatch employment. He assured the supreme council officials that the Sindh government would soon set up a committee to resolve the issues of the sacked employees of the steel mill. On this occasion, the officials of the supreme council thanked the provincial minister and said that we hoped for full cooperation from the PPP government and we believed that the PPP was the only political party, which had always provided employment to the workers and laborers, and provided protection.