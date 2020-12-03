Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Prime Minister’s Representative on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Allama Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has said that Pakistan thanked the OIC for completely backing Pakistan on Kashmir issue.

Addressing a media talk here on Wednesday, Tahir Ashrafi said that all Islamic countries were on the same page on the issue of Kashmir. He added that bringing all Muslim states on the same page over Kashmir issue was a big success of the foreign policy of Pakistan.

Ashrafi maintained that there was no possibility for Pakistan to accept Israel until and unless the Palestine issue is resolved; saying that the stance of PM Imran Khan on Palestine was clear and loud. He rejected the rumors and propaganda regarding exclusion of Kashmir case from the agenda of the OIC meeting and said the entire Muslim world unanimously endorsed Pakistan’s stance over Kashmir and rejected the brutalities of India in Kashmir.

Talking about the Namus-e-Risalat, he said that PM’s stance was very clear from the very beginning and wanted the global legislation on the issue of Toheen-e-Namus-e-Risalat. He said that PM Imran Khan had asked the Muslim countries for adopting a unanimous stance on Tahoon-e-Namus-e-Risalat.

He claimed that it was a big success for Pakistan as the OIC in its recent meeting, through a resolution, asked United Nations to make legislations over Toheen-e-Namus-e-Risalat, disrespect for religion and Islamphobia.

Ashrafi added that such positive development was a huge success of Pakistan and Imran Khan’s struggle for protection of Namus-e-Risalat.

Criticising the past governments and their stances over the Palestine issue, he said that a past government did not even bother to utter a single word in criticism when Masjid-e-Al-Aqsa was locked down by Israel.

Tahir Ashrafi admired PM Imran Khan for his struggle for Kashmir and Palestine and said that they the international media was regularly both the issues due to the struggle and hard work of Imran Khan.

He elaborated that Pakistan’s stance on global legislations regarding Islamphobia, Tahoon e Risalat, Afghanistan, Kashmir and Palestine was given importance on global level.

Talking about government’s efforts over Covid19, Ashrafi said that beside school union the government has also convinced the Ulema e Kiram for closing the Maddarris amid the covid19 second wave; saying that Christian community was also convinced to celebrate Christmas with following SOPs.

Quoting Federal Minister Asad Omer, Ashrafi added that the minister has claimed that Pakistan was one of the few counties who did not close down mosques amid Covid19 When all the Muslim countries had closed the doors of mosques.

He claimed that the entire nation had trust over the institutions of Pakistan; saying that some leaders were creating a sense of misunderstanding between institutions and masses. He at the end of media talk requested the masses to vaccinate their children with polio drops as the Fitwa on polio vaccination was approved by Jamia Azhar with the support of Ulemas from all school of thoughts.