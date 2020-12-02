Share:

ISLAMABAD- Pakistan and China on Wednesday discussed the economic relations between the two countries, cooperation in fighting COVID-19, CPEC, and matters of mutual economic interests.

China’s newly appointed Ambassador Nong Rong called on Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar. Minister for Economic Affairs congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment to Pakistan and hoped that Pakistan-China ties will further deepen and strengthen based on his experience and professionalism. During the meeting, Pakistan-China economic relations, cooperation in fighting COVID-19, CPEC, and matters of mutual economic interests were discussed.

The Minister for Economic Affairs appreciated the assistance extended by government of China to fight the pandemic. He underlined that Pakistan and China are strategic partners and both countries supported each other on the issues of their core interest. It was discussed that the strategic partnership should set the basis for strong economic partnership. CPEC is transformational initiative in this regard.

The minister stated that the agriculture is one of the key sectors for the Pakistan’s economy and emphasized that Pakistan and China should deepen and expand co-operation in the agriculture sector under CPEC umbrella to enhance productivity and value addition.

The minister hoped that the 10th JCC will be successful and that the implementation of important socio-economic, energy, transport, infrastructure projects and special economic zone development will be expedited.

Ambassador Nong appreciated the minister’s support and expressed that Pakistan – China relations would grow further under the leadership of the two countries.