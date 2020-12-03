Share:

Pakistan has reported 39 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 406,810. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 8,205 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,499 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 177,625 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 121,083 in Punjab, 47,919 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,268 in Balochistan, 31,165 in Islamabad, 7,067 in Azad Kashmir and 4,683 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 3,091 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 2,968 in Sindh, 1,378 in KP, 169 in Balochistan, 329 in Islamabad, 173 in Azad Kashmir and 97 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,627,539 coronavirus tests and 42,904 in the last 24 hours. 346,951 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,469 patients are in critical condition.