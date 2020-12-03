Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s Covid-19 tally jumped to 403,311, after the National Command and Operation Centre reported 2,829 new cases yesterday.

During the last 24 hours, the virus also claimed 75 more lives, taking the country’s death toll to 8,166.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 2829 people tested Covid-19 positive on December 1. A statement by the NCOC said that 68 died in hospitals and 7 out of hospital on December 1. Total active Covid cases in the country were 49,780.

According to the NCOC, 35,197 tests were conducted on December 1. Sindh reported 9,752 Covid-19 positive cases, Punjab 15,239, KP 4,204, ICT 5,008, Balochistan 271, GB 336 and AJK 387 cases. There is no patient on vent in GB and Balochistan. A total of 403,311 cases have been detected so far (AJK 6982, Balochistan 17215, GB 4667, ICT 30748, KP 47701, Punjab 120356, and Sindh 175642). Out of the total 8166 deaths, Sindh has so far reported 2962, Punjab 3066, KP 1375, ICT 324, Balochistan 169, GB 97 and AJK 173 deaths.

The GB coronavirus tally has risen to 4,667 with 9 new cases. At least nine new Covid-19 cases recorded in Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B) during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 4,667.