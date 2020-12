Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government on Wednesday extended the parole of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz for 24 hours. Their five-day parole granted on November 27, to attend the funeral of Shehbaz Sharif’s mother Begum Shamim Akhtar, lapsed today.

A spokesperson for the Punjab government said the decision was made on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.