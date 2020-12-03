Share:

Islamabad - Pak Afghan Youth Forum (PAYF) hosted another youth jirga, this time focusing on the needs and issues of Afghan students studying in Pakistan. The event provided an open forum for the students to discuss concerns with relevant authority figures. The event was attended by Ms. Wajiha Akram, Parliamentary Secretary for Federal Education and Professional Training, as well as by Jahanzaib Khan, Director of HEC’s Afghan Directorate. The major issues highlighted at the jirga had to do with the process of applying for and getting scholarships, university admissions in fields and cities of interest, as well as in visa processing.