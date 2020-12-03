Share:

ISLAMABAD - In order to ensure transparent and effective internal accountability of civil servants and bring efficiency in the process of ensuring efficiency and discipline, Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the Civil Servants, (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2020. Following are the salient features of the Civil Servants (E&D) Rules, 2020, issued by the PM Media Wing here on Wednesday.

1) To speed-up the process, the tier of Authorized Officer has been eliminated, leaving only two tiers i.e. the Authority and Inquiry Officer/ Committee.

2) The two-tier process will resolve the issue of decision of disciplinary proceedings at lower level by awarding minor penalties by the Authorized Officer, without seeking approval of Authority.

3) Timelines have been introduced at every step of the proceedings.

For submission of response to charges (10-14 days),

- Time for completion by Enquiry Committee/ Officer (60-days) ,

- The Authority to decide the case (30-days),

Previously, no fixed timeframe to conclude the proceedings was available that resulted in lingering on the cases for extended period (even years).

4) To facilitate just decisions of the cases, opportunity of personal hearing shall now be provided by the Authority/ Hearing Officer.

5) For the first time, plea bargain and voluntary return have been included in the definition of misconduct and such Civil Servants shall now be proceeded against.

6) Procedural issues relating to provision of record, slackness on part of Departmental Representatives, suspension, proceedings against officers on deputation/ leave/ scholarship, etc. have been clearly provided.