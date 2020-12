Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a two-day special session of the UN General Assembly on Friday on the response to corona virus epidemics.

According to the list of speakers, 141 speakers have been written here, including 53 heads of state, 39 heads of government, 4 deputy prime ministers and 38 ministers.

He will address the meeting via pre-recorded videos and PM's speech will be broadcasted at around 3 am.