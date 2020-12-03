Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) expressing concerns over growing number of COVID-19 infections among healthcare workers said that currently upto 3,000 doctors are in isolation and government should take measures to protect the healthcare work force.

“Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) is very much concerned over the rapid increase of COVID-19 patients throughout the country during this second wave of pandemic,” said a statement issued by PMA.

It said that due to this increase of burden of disease, doctors are getting infected rapidly and are dying. Till now, 127 doctors have lost their lives. Three doctors died on last Sunday and then during last three days, six more doctors have died.

The situation is very alarming. Unfortunately doctors are not getting proper protection. They are facing shortage of PPEs. There is no proper place in the hospitals for doctors’ isolation.

“They are not getting any risk allowance and even not getting their salaries on time. It is very unfortunate that announcement of Shuhda Package by the government for the families of martyred doctors has not been implemented yet and the aggrieved families are going through a hard time with lots of economic problems,” said the statement.

It added that during long hours’ duty, doctors get exhausted and they do not have room to sit and get relaxed. At the same time, they face misbehaviour and violence from patients and their attendants.