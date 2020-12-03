Share:

ISLAMABAD -The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has nabbed four dacoits including two Afghan nationals and recovered gold ornaments, foreign currency, cash, mobile phones, laptop, wrist watches, motorbike and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

According to him, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan ordered crackdown against criminals including those involved in dacoity incidents.

Following these orders, DIG (Operations) has directed all zonal offices to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city. Following these directions, SP (investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted special team under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including Sub-inspector Asim Ali Zaidi along with others. This team nabbed four members of a dacoit’s gang identified as Sher Agha, Tehseen belonging to Afghanistan and Waheed Gul and Nader Khan residents of Peshawar. Police team recovered gold ornaments currency, cash, mobile phone, laptop, wrist watches, motorbike and weapons from their possession, During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of dacoity in twin cities. Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.