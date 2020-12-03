Share:

In the wake of preventing further spread of coronavirus, President Arif Alvi on Thursday has summoned a video conference of ulemas to review standard operating procedures (SOPs) for mosques.

According to details, governors and prominent religious clerics from all four provinces have been directed to prepare precautionary measures for mosques and present them in the virtual meeting.

Sources told that Punjab governor Chaudhry Sarwar will participate in the session along with 15 ulemas while Federal Interior Minister Ijaz Shah and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq will also express their views during the meeting.

SOPs will be finalized after thorough consultation.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 39 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 406,810. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 8,205 today.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,499 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,627,539 coronavirus tests and 42,904 in the last 24 hours. 346,951 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,469 patients are in critical condition.