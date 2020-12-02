Share:

ISLAMABAD -The KSE-100 index of the PSX on Wednesday continued with the bullish trend and gained 362.11 points with a positive change of 0.87 per cent, closing at 42,027 points against 41,665 points on the last working day. A total 476,871,692 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 489,632,747 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs20.206 billion against Rs19.484 billion previous day. As many as 403 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 242 of them recorded gain and 125 sustained losses whereas the share price of 36 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 39,756,000 shares and price per share of Rs27.47, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 38,584,000 and price per share of Rs67.40 and Pak Refinery with a volume of 34,602,000 and price per share of Rs19.41.