Government of Punjab has imposed a ban on indoor dining at hotels, cafeterias and restaurants in the province in a bid to curb spread of novel coronavirus.

A notification has been issued in this regard by Primary and Secondary Healthcare which says that all sort of food points will be allowed to only offer takeaway service and dining in open spaces with strict implementation of coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Captain (retd) Usman urged people to wear face masks, wash hands regularly, follow social distancing, avoid unnecessary outings and implement other precautionary measures to keep themselves safe from the virus.

Earlier, Islamabad administration also banned indoor dining at hotels and restaurants in the federal capital.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported highest daily COVID-19 cases since mid-July. According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 3,499 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 177,625 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 121,083 in Punjab, 47,919 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,268 in Balochistan, 31,165 in Islamabad, 7,067 in Azad Kashmir and 4,683 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 3,091 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 2,968 in Sindh, 1,378 in KP, 169 in Balochistan, 329 in Islamabad, 173 in Azad Kashmir and 97 in GB.