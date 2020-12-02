Share:

Moscow - Russian President Vladimir Putin told health officials Wednesday to start widespread vaccinations next week, adding that the country had produced close to 2 million doses of its Sputnik V vaccine. The announcement came the same day Britain approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for a rollout starting next week. Last week Russia announced that interim test results showed the Sputnik V vaccine was 95 percent effective, a higher efficacy than its international competitors. Sputnik V -- named after the Soviet-era satellite -- is in its third and final stage of clinical trials involving some 40,000 volunteers. “I would ask you to organise the work so that by the end of next week we will have started this large-scale vaccination,” Putin said, speaking in a video conference call with Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova, who is leading the coronavirus task force.