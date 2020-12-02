Share:

Northern bowl out table-toppers S Punjab on 285

LAHORE - Northern collected four bonus points for bowling as they bowled out Southern Punjab for 285 at UBL Sports Complex on the opening day of the sixth round of the first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. According to PCB spokesman, the table-toppers were rolled out in 86.3 overs as Sadaf Hussain took three wickets, while Munir Riaz, who marked his first-class debut with a five-wicket haul in the last round, and captain Nauman Ali took two wickets each. Sadaf, the 30-year-old left-arm pacer, accounted for opener Zain Abbas (four), Imran Rafiq (0) and Zahid Mehmood (five). Southern Punjab were struggling at 46-3 before half-centuries by their captain Umar Siddiq, Saif Badar and Salman Ali Agha helped their side to a respectable total and two batting bonus points. Umar smashed 89 off 203 and was supported by Saif Badar (81) as the pair stitched a solid 143-run stand for the fourth wicket. Salman Ali Agha followed up his career-best 169 in the previous match with a 57-ball 53. In the broadcast match at the National Stadium, Usman Salahuddin scored his 46th first-class half-century on his 30th birthday as Central Punjab were 232 for five from 87 overs against Sindh at the close of play. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kamran Ghulam scored a brilliant 130 not out as his side were 292-9 in 83.4 over against Balochistan. Kamran has struck 14 fours and two sixes in the 227 balls he has faced to date. This is his first century of the 2020-21 season and fifth of his career.

5th Hassan Tariq Rahim Memorial Tennis from 5th

LAHORE- The 5th Hassan Tariq Rahim Memorial Tennis Championship 2020 will commence here at the Lahore Gymkhana tennis courts from December 5. Tournament Director and Gymkhana Tennis Club Secretary Waqar Nisar said this during a press conference and added that for the first time in Pakistan tennis history, the winners of men’s and women’s category will receive the same prize money. The event will be contested in men’s singles and doubles, women’s and boys’ categories. The winners of each category will earn Rs 150,000 each while the runners-up will receive Rs 75,000 each. The main draws will take place on December 4 while the finals will be contested on December 11.

Waleed guides Township Green to win

LAHORE- Township Green beat Ghari Shahu Gymkhana Club by 6 wickets in the 1st OTC Lahore Challenge Cup One Day Club Cricket Tournament. Brilliant all-round performance by Waleed Arif of Township Green Club was high light of the second match of the league round, played at Township Whites Ground. Batting first, Ghari Shahu Gymkhana scored 256/7 in 35 overs with Asif Gondal hitting 130 and Nouman Qasim 44 while Waleed Arif grabbed 3/39 and Ramzan Gujar 2/30. Town Ship Green replied strongly and achieved the target losing six wickets in 34 overs. M Arif struck 55, Waleed Arif unbeaten 48 and Saif Ullah unbeaten 49.