This endless bickering and calling adversaries traitors or questioning their loyalty to Pakistan is causing harm and division, which will serve the interests of our enemy. People have a right to express their opinions, especially when what they are reiterating is what Quaid stated on 11 August 1947 or while addressing officers at Staff College Quetta on 14 June 1948.

Pakistan has suffered enough because we deviated from the vision of Quaid-e- Azam. The awakening amongst Muslims of India originated from Dacca when the All-India Muslim League was founded on 30 September 1906. All-India Muslim League struggled to liberate the Muslims from exploitation and humiliation of Hindu majority infected with Hindutva mindset and if anyone had any doubts about how dangerous and prevalent this mindset it, Modi has proven it now. Why should anybody make an issue about Mahmood Khan Achakzai, who while addressing the crowd in Urdu stated something? Urdu is our national language, but it is also a fact that it is not the mother tongue of many, yet they all speak it. Should that not be enough? I do not agree with many things that Achakzai states, but cannot deny him the right to express his opinion. Any citizen who demands supremacy of the constitution and the need for every institution to work within their defined corridors is stating what Quaid said.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.