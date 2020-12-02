Share:

Born on 25th August 1930, in the UK, the legendary actor Sean Connery passed away on 31st October 2020. He was an actor par excellence. For the first time, he portrayed the role of James Bond, a secret British agent, in English action movies and this title remained his identity till his death. He ruled the hearts of millions of people during his career spanning over five decades. Starting from 1962, the Bond series, he continued till 1983. His marvellous movies as James bond were “Dr No” (1962), “From Russia With Love” (1963), “Goldfinger” (1964), “Thunderball” (1965), “You Only Live Twice” (1967), “Diamonds Are Forever” (1971), and “Never Say Never Again” (1983). His impeccable and irreproachable acting moved the hearts of his lovers. He remained an iconic figure despite the entry of other “Bonds” in the film industry. This great hero left this mortal world silently in his sleep. In the annals of history his name will shine as a real bond who entertained people across the globe. Rest in peace Sean Connery.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA,

Islamabad.