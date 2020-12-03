Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai on Wednesday said that opposition was politicising the much important flagship projects like Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Billion Trees Tsunami (BTAP).

“Despite increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the country, the opposition held political gathering in Peshawar. The provincial government did not stop them for holding rallies but had warned to register cases against them as per the law for holding such gatherings in crucial epidemic situations,” he added.

“Such actions of the opposition could not be tolerated under any circumstances,” Yousafzai said while answering questions from opposition leader Akram Khan Durrani and MPA Nighat Orakzai during Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly session.

The minister said that BTAP and BRT were the flagship projects of the government which were being made controversial by the opposition for their malafide intentions. He said if there had been corruption, the opposition should bring some evidence.

Shaukat Yousafzai challenged the opposition to compare the cost of Peshawar BRT with the Multan-Lahore and Islamabad metros. He said that Peshawar’s BRT was not just a bus service but had additional features including commercial plazas, construction of depots and the purchase of buses, and additional 68km of feeder routes.

He said the opposition was doing tittle-tattles about BTAP. Opposition should identify any of the places where there had been corruption. “BTAP has claimed international repute for its impact and transparency,” Yousafzai said.

The minister also criticised the opposition parties for their poor performance in the province during their tenures as the parties were unable to complete small projects like construction of overhead bridges.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that Covid-19 was a reality but the opposition wanted to do politics and play with the lives of the people which could not be allowed. He said that we would not stop the opposition from holding meetings wherever it wanted. Cases would definitely be registered against them if they violated the law, the minister added.

He said that Pakistan People’s Party was keeping a double standard while implementing lockdown in Sindh and holding rallies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab which was not appropriate. Yousafzai said that he was ready to accept every challenge of the opposition regarding BRT.

Yousafzai said if the court asked for any details regarding the BTAP, it would definitely be provided. He said the government was not afraid of the rallies of the opposition. “The opposition made a failed attempt in holding rally in Peshawar. Parties in the opposition have earlier destroyed the economy and now want to play with the lives of the people,” Yousafzai said.