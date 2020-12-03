Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz have been shifted to Kot lakhpat jail.

It may be recalled that Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz were released on a five-day parole by the Punjab government on November 27 after the death of Begum Shamim Akhtar.

Both the leaders were given relief to attend the funeral of Begum Shamim Akhtar. Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza were shifted back to Central Jail Kot Lakhpat under tight security. The two leaders were taken in separate convoys for security reasons. Maryam Nawaz had a farewell meeting with the two leaders before leaving.

On the occasion of the departure of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza, the League workers chanted slogans in favor of their leaders and against the government.