ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz in a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong here on Wednesday emphasised need for enhanced cooperation between Pakistan and China in the fields of media and culture. The minister while calling for promoting cultural linkages said cooperation in film sector needed special focus.

In this context Senator Shibli Faraz mentioned the launch of Pakistani movie “Parvaz Hai Janoon” in China on November 13 saying it had been hailed by Chinese public and film professionals.

“We would like to strengthen cooperation in the field of film as this is one of the vital mediums to promote and project core values and cultural heritage of any society.”