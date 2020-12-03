Share:

KARACHI - Special assistant to chief minister Sindh on department of empowerment of persons with disabilities Sindh, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that Sindh government is making all-out efforts to enable differently-abled people to live an independent life with dignity.

He stated this on the occasion of International Day of Disabled Persons. He said that Sindh government was the first one in Pakistan who issued driving licenses to hearing impaired persons and it was working on Unified Sign Language for them.

He further said that Implementation of 5 percent job quota for the differently-abled people in public and private sectors was strictly followed and issuance of disability certificates through medical boards was also being done properly.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that DEPD was ensuring transparency in issuance of disability certificates and issuance of special CNICs to differently-abled people in collaboration with NADRA was another good work of Sindh government for the special persons. He said that special washrooms and parking places in public and private buildings for differently-abled people was another requirement of them which they were trying to ensure.

He further said that Sindh government was also ensuring ramps in public and private buildings including shopping malls. He said that they were also improving infrastructure of special education and rehabilitation centres across the province.

Sindh government had enhanced special conveyance allowance for its differently-abled employees and vocational training was being provided to them in order to make them a useful citizen of the society.