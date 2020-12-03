Share:

KARACHI - With 51 new cases reported in last three days, around 3,703 personnel and officers of Sindh police had contracted coronavirus so far, informed spokesperson to Sindh police on Wednesday. He told that out of total 1,642 tests conducted in three days, as many as 51 cops were tested positive for the virus. The spokesperson said that 20 policemen lost their battle against COVID-19. He told that currently 202 officers and personnel were under treatment while 3,481 had returned to their homes after recovering from the disease. The spokesperson said all due care was being provided to the affected cops.