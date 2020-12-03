ISLAMABAD - The federal government has posted Sohail Ali Khan, a BS-20 officer of the Information Group as Director General/Principal Information Officer (DG/PIO) Press Information Department Islamabad. According to notification, “Sohail Ali Khan, a BS-20 officer of Information Group, presently posted as Director General, Internal Publicity Wing, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Islamabad, is transferred and posted as Director General/Principal Information Officer (BS-21), Press Information Department Islamabad, with immediate effect and until further orders.” Sohail ali Khan is a senior bureaucrat and has served on different key positions in Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
