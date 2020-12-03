Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has posted Sohail Ali Khan, a BS-20 officer of the Information Group as Director General/Principal Information Officer (DG/PIO) Press Information Department Islamabad. Ac­cording to notification, “Sohail Ali Khan, a BS-20 officer of In­formation Group, presently posted as Director General, In­ternal Publicity Wing, Ministry of Information and Broadcast­ing Islamabad, is transferred and posted as Director Gener­al/Principal Information Of­ficer (BS-21), Press Informa­tion Department Islamabad, with immediate effect and un­til further orders.” Sohail ali Khan is a senior bureaucrat and has served on different key posi­tions in Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.