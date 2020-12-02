Share:

LAHORE -I.G Punjab Inam Ghani Wednesday visited Sundas Foundation and met with the patients of Thalssemia, Hemophilia and after blood disorders. He enquired after their health and distributed gifts among them. He appreciated the Sundas Foundation for establishing the state of the art Thalassemia centre, fully equipped Lab catering to the needs of thousands of people round the clock in its 7 centers across Punjab.

The I.G Punjab stressed the need to have Thalasemia carrier test before marriage so that the precious lives can be saved from this fatal disease.

He requested the masses and the police forces to give hand to the Sundas Foundation to combat the challenge of Thallassemea, Hemophilia and other blood disorders.

In the end, the MoU between the Punjab Police and Sundas Foundation was signed for donation of blood from Punjab Police Jawans for the patients of Foundation. Khalid Abbas Dar, Suhail Warraich, President Sundas Foundation Muhammad Yaseen Khan, Asif Affan and Ali Rauf were present on the occasion.