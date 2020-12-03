Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday maintained the Lahore High Court (LHC) verdict and dismissed death row convict Muhammad Shaban's appeal against the sentence.

The death sentence of co-accused Qaiser was commuted to life imprisonment. A trial court had awarded Capital Punishment to Muhammad Shaban and Qasir over rape and murder of a three-year-old girl Rimsha in Muridke area of Lahore in 2003.

The Lahore High Court also maintained the trial court verdict.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Mazahar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Qazi Amin said the statements of the criminals' own witnesses also go against them. He asked why a person whose minor daughter was killed would make a false accusation against someone.

He said that witnesses were also human beings and should not be expected to make angelic statements.

Those who commit serious crimes cannot be released over technical reasons, he added.

The counsel for the accused said that according to the police the body was thrown into the street and people gathered.