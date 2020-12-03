Share:

Lakki marwat-Elders and tribesmen of Janikhel have hailed the efforts of local administration, security forces and law enforcement agencies for restoration of peace in the merged tribal region, saying that the long lasting peace will pave the way for bringing sustainable development to the neglected and militancy-hit area of Bannu division.

Addressing a khuli kuchery (open session) convened by Divisional Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai in Janikhel area, they shed light on problems being faced by tribesmen in health, education, communication and other sectors. They said the area had been neglected in the past and there was the dire need to focus on addressing people’s problems and genuine grievances.

Brig Umar, Regional Police Officer Awal Khan, Bannu DC Muhammad Zubair Niazi, DPO Waseem Riaz and heads of line departments were also present on the occasion.

The elders urged the government to solve longstanding problems of tribesmen on a priority basis.

On the occasion, the Divisional Commissioner also administered oral polio vaccine to several children and called upon the elders to cooperate with vaccination teams to make the ongoing anti-polio drive a success. He said that development and uplifting of the region was linked to durable peace and harmony, therefore the area people should cooperate with administration and law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace and eliminating anti-social elements and miscreants.