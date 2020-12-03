Share:

khar -Two more tribal elders were killed by unidentified attackers in Salarzai tehsil of Bajaur district.

Police said that Malik Shazullah and Malik Saadat were shot dead in a far-off village while the killers managed to escape from the scene. Police was investigating the case. The bodies were taken to District Headquarters Hospital at Khar and later handed over to the bereaved families.

Meanwhile, local elders have urged the government to stop target killings and arrest the attackers.

It may be mentioned here that four elders, called Maliks in local dialect, were killed in North Waziristan recently, causing concerns among the locals about the lack of security. So far, nobody has claimed the killings.