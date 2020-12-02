Share:

KARACHI-UBL has been recognised as the “Bank of the Year 2020 - Pakistan” at the Banker Awards. The virtual awards ceremony was held on 2nd December 2020 in London.

The Banker, an affiliate of the Financial Times UK, is the world’s leading financial publication for the last 94 years. The most prestigious title in the global banking industry, the Banker Awards recognize excellence in performance, adding customer value, innovation and leadership in society. UBL has won the award, for the fourth time within a decade, on the back of its contribution, during extraordinary times owing to the pandemic, in expanding the scope of financial services in Pakistan and spearheading innovation in the local banking industry.

UBL has re-defined the way banking is done in Pakistan with several pioneering initiatives. In 2016, UBL embarked upon a futuristic digital strategy by establishing the first of its kind Digital Lab to roll out gen-next banking products and technologies. Today UBL is the fastest growing Digital Bank of Pakistan and its strides in the digitalization of banking services in Pakistan have been validated through international accolades.

From the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, UBL ensured seamless operational efficiency through its branches while giving paramount importance to customer and employee safety. Not just that, the Bank aggressively promoted its Digital Vision to further maximize customer safety and well-being. Multiple financial relief packages were offered by UBL to customers affected by the pandemic and the resultant lockdowns. As a socially responsible corporate the Bank reached out to the communities it operates in and assisted through well-planned sustainability projects.

Shazad G. Dada, President & CEO UBL, said on the occasion: “Being declared the “Bank of the Year” by The Banker, the world’s leading financial publication, for the fourth time in a decade is indeed a great accomplishment. While the year has been tough and challenging given COVID-19, it has also given us ample opportunities to serve our customers more efficiently using our unparalleled digital solutions and geographical reach. I would like to thank all our stakeholders including State Bank and Government of Pakistan who have firmly supported us during these unprecedented times.”