The end to this year-long nightmare may soon be in sight—the news was welcomed with relief around the world that at least two Covid-19 vaccines will be registered globally by next month. Several other organisations and countries’ research departments are developing vaccines as well, which indicate positive news about the distribution of the vaccines and how quickly this will lead to countries effectively combating the pandemic.

It is important that before any formal announcement of vaccine disbursal, Pakistan should be prepared to ensure that it has the means to purchase vaccines, map out priority users, and most salient of all, guarantee that the vaccine is affordable. Fortunately, the government seems to be preparing for this—Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Faisal Sultan has comprehensively laid out the targets of the administration with regards to the vaccine. This includes the expectation that the government will procure the vaccine in the first quarter of 2021, with the federal cabinet having approved the Economic Coordination Committee’s (ECC) recommendation to allocate $150 million to acquire a vaccine for the novel coronavirus. This ensures Pakistan stays prepared and ahead of the curve as the world rolls out a vaccine. Dr Sultan has also assured that the government will fund the distribution of the vaccine, so anyone who needs it on priority can access it, and the administration of the vaccine will be done transparently, with frontline healthcare workers receiving it in the first stage, alongside the elderly and at-risk population.

Now the decision that remains is which vaccine will be eventually procured by Pakistan. Since this is such an important decision and each vaccine’s side-effects are being reviewed carefully, it is good that the government has set aside money and made preparation in that regard. It is also recommended for the government to get involved in better assessing the different vaccines as well to make a more informed decision; for example, the government’s cooperation with the Chinese government to assist in the final-stage clinical trials of a Chinese-made vaccine ensures better knowledge and transparency.